First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 112,956 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,956 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.36% of LSI Industries worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.71 million. Research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $32,042.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

