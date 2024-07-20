Financial Survey: Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) versus Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and Bakkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sprott alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 28.76% 15.15% 11.98% Bakkt -4.26% -37.42% -6.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sprott and Bakkt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 0 0 1 4.00 Bakkt 1 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bakkt has a consensus target price of $13.13, suggesting a potential downside of 36.56%. Given Bakkt’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bakkt is more favorable than Sprott.

28.3% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Sprott shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Bakkt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sprott and Bakkt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $148.07 million 7.87 $41.80 million $1.79 25.16 Bakkt $780.10 million 0.36 -$74.85 million ($18.61) -1.11

Sprott has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sprott has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt has a beta of 4.8, suggesting that its stock price is 380% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sprott beats Bakkt on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Bakkt

(Get Free Report)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising travel, gift cards, and merchandise; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.