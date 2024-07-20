Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Trading 57.7% Higher

Farmhouse, Inc (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 57.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.12. 350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Farmhouse Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

Farmhouse Company Profile

Farmhouse, Inc operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. The company provides The WeedClub, a social networking platform that enables cannabis and hemp professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses. Its platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals.

