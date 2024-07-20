ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL) Shares Down 7.4%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL – Get Free Report) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.43 and last traded at $27.43. 1,281 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77.

About ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (MTUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to an index of US large- and mid-cap securities selected and weighted based on momentum. MTUL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

