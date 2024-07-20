Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Essential Utilities worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,947 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 20,941 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $3,583,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Essential Utilities by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 272,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 138,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $1,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

