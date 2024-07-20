EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $223.02 and last traded at $220.15. 238,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 639,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.89.

The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.96 and a 200 day moving average of $246.75.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,713,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $84,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after buying an additional 375,439 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $663,080,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 317.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 263,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,276,000 after acquiring an additional 200,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

