Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39.26 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52). Approximately 70,303 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 30,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.53).

Empresaria Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £19.62 million, a PE ratio of -666.67 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Empresaria Group

In related news, insider Tim Anderson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £3,800 ($4,928.02). 58.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Empresaria Group

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

