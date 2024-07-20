Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 4.5%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $862.08 and last traded at $865.07. 2,143,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,919,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $905.59.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $858.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $862.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $773.78. The company has a market capitalization of $814.95 billion, a PE ratio of 126.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

