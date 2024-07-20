Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,208,000 after purchasing an additional 196,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,374,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,237,000 after acquiring an additional 248,150 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,347,434,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,863,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,800,000 after acquiring an additional 110,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.79.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $4.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $500.12. 1,290,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $533.12 and its 200-day moving average is $514.75. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $431.38 and a one year high of $555.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

