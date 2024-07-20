EARNZ (LON:VDTK) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of EARNZ plc (LON:VDTK – Get Free Report) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 7,287,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 3,636,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

EARNZ Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.14.

EARNZ Company Profile

Verditek PLC operates as a clean technology company in the United Kingdom, Italy, and rest of Europe. It manufactures and commercializes solar technologies, and lightweight flexible solar panels. The company's solar modules are used in various applications, such as transportation, real estate, consumer retail, and telecom sectors, as well as in caravans and holiday homes, solar carports and electric vehicle charging, and hotel, safari, glamping, and corporate events; and military, disaster relief, and construction camps.

