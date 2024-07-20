e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $230.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $210.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.29.

NYSE ELF opened at $177.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.91. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $88.47 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total transaction of $3,850,060.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,693. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total value of $3,850,060.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,693. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $2,005,471.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,777.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,117 shares of company stock valued at $24,394,943. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

