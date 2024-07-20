Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DY. UBS Group increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.29.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY stock opened at $174.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.53. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $78.42 and a 52 week high of $186.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 2,353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,831,000 after purchasing an additional 152,509 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5,071.4% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 56.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

