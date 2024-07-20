DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stock Position Boosted by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.83% of DURECT worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Price Performance

Shares of DRRX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.59. 98,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,804. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.04. DURECT Co. has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $3.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 328.25% and a negative net margin of 279.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DURECT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

DURECT Company Profile

(Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

