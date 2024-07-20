Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,141,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,125,000 after purchasing an additional 509,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,515,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,599,000 after purchasing an additional 842,458 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,113,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,328,000 after purchasing an additional 42,782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,351,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,193,000 after purchasing an additional 84,227 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,973,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,845,000 after purchasing an additional 31,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $106.92. 2,046,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,516. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $108.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

