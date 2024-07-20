Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as €50.10 ($54.46) and last traded at €50.10 ($54.46). 5,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €50.00 ($54.35).

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $430.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €50.21 and its 200 day moving average is €49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company worldwide. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency medicine, perioperative care, intensive care, and perinatal medicine. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.