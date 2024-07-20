Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 3,657 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.16. 623,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

