Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 195 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,047. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

