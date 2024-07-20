Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 135 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.3% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 74 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $565.58. 4,287,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,142. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $504.56 and its 200-day moving average is $501.00. The company has a market cap of $520.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $581.50.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNH

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.