Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in Applied Materials by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $7,274,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $1,764,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.84.

Applied Materials Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of AMAT traded down $7.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,517,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,802. The stock has a market cap of $174.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

