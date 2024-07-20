Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 9,989 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.97. 30,021,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,277,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.83 billion, a PE ratio of -499.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.80.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

