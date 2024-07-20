Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,234,000 after purchasing an additional 122,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,089 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,671,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,001,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,232,000 after purchasing an additional 99,175 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ITW traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,575,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,437. The stock has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

