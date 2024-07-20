Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Zega Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 22.9% during the first quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,247,000 after acquiring an additional 27,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.65.

KLA Stock Down 3.1 %

KLAC stock traded down $24.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $762.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $805.03 and its 200-day moving average is $707.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.