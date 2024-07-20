Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $790,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $384,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,419 shares of company stock worth $1,022,826 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

PNC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.51. 1,601,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.25. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $180.97.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

