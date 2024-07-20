Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $580,000 Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Onsemi by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Onsemi by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP increased its holdings in Onsemi by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Onsemi by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 5.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onsemi Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,335,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,746,048. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.43. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.36.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

