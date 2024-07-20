Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $546,000 Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDQ. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 492.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDQ remained flat at $24.88 on Friday. 222,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,015. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

