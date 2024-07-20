Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,544. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $100.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.95.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on CHRW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

