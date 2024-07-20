Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 8.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Kroger by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KR

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.51. 2,774,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,218,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.59%.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.