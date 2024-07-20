Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,188 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $791,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 55,459 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DVN

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,993,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,239. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.