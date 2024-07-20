Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.38. The stock had a trading volume of 505,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,841. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.50 and its 200 day moving average is $178.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $190.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

