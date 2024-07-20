Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 898 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,103,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,392,000 after acquiring an additional 126,456 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 988,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,093 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.08. 4,229,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

