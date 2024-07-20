Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEHC stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,881. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

GEHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

