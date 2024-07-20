Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Illumina by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.49. 1,372,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,717. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $195.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Illumina

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.