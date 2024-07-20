Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 1,038 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,886,962 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,818,000 after buying an additional 277,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,527,000 after buying an additional 107,926 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,752,920 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $215,499,000 after buying an additional 166,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $165,164,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827,468 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $149,907,000 after buying an additional 69,334 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at $709,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,003,500 shares of company stock worth $166,350,570. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,023,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,318. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $93.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.60.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

