Dorchester Minerals, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.702 per share by the energy company on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.
Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 1.2 %
DMLP stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.11. Dorchester Minerals has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.04.
Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 59.35% and a net margin of 66.57%. The business had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.
