Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Donaldson worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1,252.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $78.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

