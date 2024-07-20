Decred Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $215.16 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $13.28 or 0.00019701 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00077480 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00009615 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,202,051 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

