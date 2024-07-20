Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCPH. Barclays raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.60 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 471,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 47,936 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,296,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,316,000 after acquiring an additional 495,103 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,565,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,808,000 after purchasing an additional 163,408 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCPH stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.19.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.42% and a negative net margin of 108.86%. The firm had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

