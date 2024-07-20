D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35, RTT News reports. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,125,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,579. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $177.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.32.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.12.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

