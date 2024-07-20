CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,293,299,000 after buying an additional 533,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,544,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,201,410,000 after acquiring an additional 119,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,040,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,950,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $993,351,000 after purchasing an additional 232,464 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $59.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,582,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,677,024. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. TD Cowen cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

