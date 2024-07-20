Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 39,500 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,905,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSEARCA SPHB traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $86.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,859. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average is $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $612.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $63.15 and a 1-year high of $90.34.
Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
