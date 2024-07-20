Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys New Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,219,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,182 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ROST stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.50. 3,550,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,261. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $153.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

