Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.56

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 203075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$3.25 to C$2.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 18.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

