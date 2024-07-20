Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.56

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 203075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$3.25 to C$2.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.
