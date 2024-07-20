Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CFO Sells $1,375,000.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Marc Wilson sold 32,129 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $1,401,145.69.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $55.77. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1,224.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 73,084 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $65,088,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

