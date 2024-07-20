Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 1,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
Creative Technology Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.
Creative Technology Company Profile
Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides headphones, gaming headsets, speakers, sound cards, sound blasters, work solutions, webcams, adapters and accessories, audio products, and others.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Creative Technology
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.