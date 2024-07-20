Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCT

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

CMCT stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Presima Securities ULC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 251,276 shares in the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.