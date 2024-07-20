Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Shares Down 6.3%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWAGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $37.50. 982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $132.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWAGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Crawford United had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

