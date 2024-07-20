Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$0.05 at Scotiabank

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$0.37 to C$0.05 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

CJR.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.30 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.70 to C$0.35 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.40 to C$0.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of C$0.31.

TSE CJR.B opened at C$0.11 on Tuesday. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.58.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

