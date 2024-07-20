Coq Inu Price Up 48.2% Over Last Week (COQ)

Coq Inu (COQ) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, Coq Inu has traded 48.2% higher against the US dollar. Coq Inu has a market cap of $146.88 million and $6.71 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coq Inu token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Coq Inu Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax. Coq Inu’s official website is www.coqinu.com.

Coq Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000192 USD and is up 11.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $5,536,409.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coq Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coq Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

