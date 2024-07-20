Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.60.

CPA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Copa in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $91.81 on Friday. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $78.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.94.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copa will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Copa by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,068,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,781,000 after acquiring an additional 144,806 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Copa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,948,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Copa by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38,326 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Copa by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 444,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Copa by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 346,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,047,000 after buying an additional 89,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

