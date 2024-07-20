ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.29.

NYSE COP opened at $114.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

